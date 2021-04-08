North country enjoys record high temperatures

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The north country saw record temperatures Thursday.
The National Weather Service said the top reading at the Watertown International Airport hit 77 degrees.
That shatters the old record for this date, which was 73 degrees back in 1981.
The average temperature this time of year is 51 degrees.
All the warmth and sunshine is giving boaters the itch to hit the water.
At Boathouse Marine in Clayton, workers have 200 vessels to prep for eager customers.
“We’re busy as could be getting them all out of storage, getting them uncovered, getting them waxed and getting them prepped for the season,” said James Letierre, Boathouse Marine owner.
Boat mechanic Randy Jenis says he loves this time of year, despite the workload.
“I’d have to say seeing everyone happy to use their boat, that’s one of my favorite things,” he said.
Many people have gotten an early start this year, already dipping in for some fishing.
“We had pretty good luck, as you can see. It’s our third straight day out because the weather’s so great - and the perch are biting!” said Jamie Ganter, boater.
With more boats out comes more safety precautions. The Clayton Fire and Rescue boat, Last Chance, has just hit the water for the season.
“It’s always a good feeling when we put the Last Chance in. Last Chance is kind of an icon here on the St. Lawrence River,” said Justin Taylor, Clayton Fire and Rescue senior boat captain.
It’s a good thing too, because although the weather is perfect for a day on the boat, the water levels are quite low right now.
Experienced boater Lloyd Terry Fox is says folks should be mindful of that.
“There’s going to be objects underneath the water that are going to be a lot shallower than they used to be. You want to be extra careful,” he said.
Boaters say they are hopeful that the levels will rise soon so big barges and dinky dinghys alike can enjoy the season.
