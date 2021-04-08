Ogdensburg ‘elated’ over Moody’s upgrade

In a written statement, Jellie said, “This increase in credit rating will potentially save the taxpayers of Ogdensburg thousands of dollars when applying for credit, and their assessment affirms the positive direction Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and City Council majority are moving the city. For too long the City of Ogdensburg struggled with high property taxes, crippling long term debt and imbalanced personnel spending practices; those days are over and the revival of the city is taking shape. Special thanks for this increased rating goes to the city’s new Comptroller, Angela Gray, for taking charge of restructuring the city’s financial practices and restoring absolute integrity to our business operations.”