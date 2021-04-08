A possible record-breaker temperature-wise

Thursday AM Weather
By Kris Hudson | April 8, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT - Updated April 8 at 11:58 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We could see a few high clouds here and there, but we’ll have an otherwise clear sky all day.

It will be sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s. If we get above 73 in Watertown, we’ll break the record high for the day. That record was set in 1981.

We’ll have a few passing clouds overnight. Lows will be around 50.

It will be partly sunny Friday with a slight chance of showers toward evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs around 75.

There’s a 70 percent chance of some much-needed rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

There’s a 30 percent chance of showers Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with highs in the mid- to upper 50s all three days.

