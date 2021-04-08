A possible record-breaker temperature-wise

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We could see a few high clouds here and there, but we’ll have an otherwise clear sky all day.
It will be sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s. If we get above 73 in Watertown, we’ll break the record high for the day. That record was set in 1981.
We’ll have a few passing clouds overnight. Lows will be around 50.
It will be partly sunny Friday with a slight chance of showers toward evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs around 75.
There’s a 70 percent chance of some much-needed rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
There’s a 30 percent chance of showers Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with highs in the mid- to upper 50s all three days.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.