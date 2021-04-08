Senator Gillibrand looks to cut prescription drug costs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a plan to help lower the cost of medication.
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand spoke to a crowd in Watertown Thursday to advocate to reduce the cost of prescription drugs.
The senator introduced a package of bills she is supporting in the U.S. Senate to ensure more access of medicine for all who need it.
Gillibrand was praised by local officials for her effort because the high cost of prescription drugs is a local problem.
“Being in health care for so many years, I saw people rationing their medications. Physicians could give out samples sometimes to get a patient started on a med, but once the samples ran out, many do not fill the prescription because of the cost,” said Kathleen Kazakoff, director, Jefferson County Office for the Aging.
“The fact there is no rhyme to the reason, everything just seems to be random and made up and there is no fairness. So, we need to gaurantee health care as a right and part of that is getting control of prescription drug prices,” said Gillibrand (D. - NY).
Gillibrand says one of the bills focused on negotiating lower prices for medicare could save the government more than $450 billion.
