State employees to receive back pay from suspended raises

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - State workers will finally get last year’s raises.
Last April, the state suspended 2 percent pay hikes for many state employees because of the pandemic.
As businesses shut down and the tax-filing deadline was put off, New York was bleeding money from the loss of sales and income tax revenues.
Now, the state is paying back the $600 million it owes employees. The announcement comes after the federal government delivered $12.6 billion in funding and additional revenues were made available in the state budget the Legislature passed on Wednesday.
Many of the 120,000 state workers whose raises were suspended were “essential workers” who had to go to work at the height of the first coronavirus outbreak, despite the danger and the loss of pay.
The workers included CSEA employees of all stripes, state troopers, prison employees, public college professors, Department of Labor employees, and DEC staff.
