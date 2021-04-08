SU Drama Dept. Presents Bright Half Life

Video Capture by Brenna Merritt”It’s about being alive and in love,” says playwright Tanya Barfield about her thrilling and time-bending play Bright Half Life. In this engaging production that explores the architecture of bold, enduring love, Vicky and Erica meet, fall in love, marry, have children, and share a life. But is their journey through life and love a free-fall sky dive or a ride on a Ferris wheel. This well-crafted play, like a crystal, reveals the many facets and defining moments of a long term-relationship, sometimes lingering and sometimes smashing them together shattering space and time. Bright Half Life is exhilarating, thoughtful, and truthful theatre, a fast-paced and vibrant love story.