SU Drama Dept. Presents Bright Half Life

April 6-10 2021
By Tanya Barfield | Directed by Blayze Teicher
Video Capture by Brenna Merritt”It’s about being alive and in love,” says playwright Tanya Barfield about her thrilling and time-bending play Bright Half Life. In this engaging production that explores the architecture of bold, enduring love, Vicky and Erica meet, fall in love, marry, have children, and share a life. But is their journey through life and love a free-fall sky dive or a ride on a Ferris wheel. This well-crafted play, like a crystal, reveals the many facets and defining moments of a long term-relationship, sometimes lingering and sometimes smashing them together shattering space and time. Bright Half Life is exhilarating, thoughtful, and truthful theatre, a fast-paced and vibrant love story.
This production was created in full compliance with NYS, CDC, and Syracuse University safety protocols. Please note the performers are masked and distanced throughout the show. Thank you for supporting our students and their work in this difficult time.
