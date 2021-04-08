Tri-county region reports 43 new COVID cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties reported a combined 43 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 20 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,185 cases of the virus.
Five people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 82.
Officials said 5,923 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 11 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 6,801 cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths.
There are 6 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 186 cases are active and 6,521 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 12 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,036.
The death toll remains at 29.
Four people are hospitalized.
Officials said 1,961 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
