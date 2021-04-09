Dry conditions blamed for town of Rutland brush fire

FELTS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire in the town of Rutland Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters were out for more than an hour spraying down hotspots.
The fire started as an open burn off State Route 3, about halfway between Felts Mills and Great Bend.
It’s the second brush fire the Felts Mills department has responded to this year and given the weather conditions this week, assistant Fire Chief Phil Favero expects more of them.
“I think usually how dry the ground is, where the wind is coming from. Right now, during the burn ban it’s especially hard, because the ground is real dry, and we haven’t had much rain.”
A reminder that the open-burn ban is in effect until May 14.
Here’s the DEC’s information about the ban.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.