Elinor Blanche Kellam, 95, of Potsdam

Elinor loved helping people. She often was a caregiver to the older members of her family. Her empathy and sense of duty to family, friends, neighbors, customers, tenants, and those she knew to be alone was always evident in the little things that she did. Invitations to family dinners, the delivery of holiday meals to the infirm, and rides to church, doctor’s appointments, or stores were just some of her efforts. Her caring even extended to other residents of her nursing home. She would hold hands with others who were upset, help push another person’s wheelchair while still in her own, and share treats with her roommate. Elinor loved to explore new places. She and her husband, Paul, traveled widely throughout the United States and Canada. They also strayed further afield to explore around Germany and England. Family vacations to Florida, Maine, and around New England were always treasured.