Elinor Blanche Kellam, 95, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elinor Blanche Kellam, 95, peacefully passed away Monday evening, April 5, 2021 at Livingston County Center for Nursing Rehabilitation in Mount Morris, New York.
Elinor was born on October 30, 1925 in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Leslie and Maude (Randall) Bump. She attended rural schools in Parishville before graduating from Parishville High School. She continued her education at Continental Cosmotology and Beauty School in Syracuse. She married Paul E. Kellam in 1946. He predeceased her on July 8, 2013.
Elinor was a keen business woman. She enjoyed a long career as a beautician, practicing until she was 91 years of age. She owned and managed Elinor’s Beauty Shop, rental properties, and helped out with Kellam’s Electric. Elinor was active in the community. She was a dedicated member of Trinity Church Potsdam, serving many years as a warden and vestry member. She also was an acolyte, chalice bearer, and sang in the choir.
Elinor was a longtime member of Vega Chapter 98 Order of the Eastern Stars and LLCV chapter 230 OES. She was a Past Matron and District Deputy, and attended meetings throughout New York State and into Canada. Elinor was also a member of Zonta, the American Legion #74 Auxiliary, and a supporter of the St. Lawrence County Historical Society.
Elinor loved helping people. She often was a caregiver to the older members of her family. Her empathy and sense of duty to family, friends, neighbors, customers, tenants, and those she knew to be alone was always evident in the little things that she did. Invitations to family dinners, the delivery of holiday meals to the infirm, and rides to church, doctor’s appointments, or stores were just some of her efforts. Her caring even extended to other residents of her nursing home. She would hold hands with others who were upset, help push another person’s wheelchair while still in her own, and share treats with her roommate. Elinor loved to explore new places. She and her husband, Paul, traveled widely throughout the United States and Canada. They also strayed further afield to explore around Germany and England. Family vacations to Florida, Maine, and around New England were always treasured.
Elinor is survived by her children and their spouses, Thomas and Esther Kellam of Syracuse and Brenda and Dennis Mack of Avon, New York; her granddaughter, Lesley Mack; her sister, Velma MacCarter of Henrietta; and many nieces, grand nieces and grand nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Elinor was predeceased by her sisters, Anne Bump, Joyce Hastings, and Margaret Parks.
Friends may call on Monday, April 12, 2021 from 2-5:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. Her funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Trinity Episcopal Church, Potsdam with Rev. Dr. Christopher Brown, celebrating.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley or a local Hospice of your choice.
Memories may be shared and condolences offered online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.