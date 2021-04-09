Fort Drum soldiers replace American flags in Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Flags are flying high throughout Lowville.
A group of soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade spent the day replacing American flags. It was part of the annual day of community service organized by the Lowville American Legion.
In total, the soldiers put up 72 flags.
“These guys, they fought for our country before us. At least for me personally, they’re kind of the reason I decided to join the military. We decided to come out and help them. It’s a joy to work with them. They’re really cool people at the VFW and American Legion,” said Specialist SPC Stuart Mechem, Combat Aviation Brigade.
Soldiers also helped install shelving at the new Lowville Food Pantry.
