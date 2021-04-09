Graveside Service: Carl Bristol, formerly of Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A graveside service for Carl Bristol formerly of Canton, will be April 19, 2021, 11 am at Hermon Cemetery, Hermon, Pastor John Frary officiating. Carl died on March 21, 2021 at Central Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Syracuse. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Hermon Volunteer Fire Department of the Hermon DeKalb Troop 144, c/o Darcie Velez, 1034 Pond Road, Hermon, NY, 13652. Allen-Denesha Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.