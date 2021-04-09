Highlights & scores: high school football & soccer, along with college volleyball

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a football thriller in Beaver Falls Thursday night between Beaver River and Watertown.
First quarter: Sam Bush hits Zacchaeus LaComb for the 8-yard touchdown. Beavers go on top 6-).
Watertown answers on their first possession when Kane Roberts takes the handoff and barrels 60 yards down the sideline for the score: 8-6 Watertown.
Back come the Beavers. Conner Edick takes the handoff and plows in from 5 yards out: 14-8 Beaver River.
Watertown regains the lead when Roberts finds paydirt from a yard out: 16-14 Cyclones.
Watertown wins 58-52 in quadruple overtime.
The Carthage Comets hosted Watertown in boys’ soccer.
The Cyclones explode in the second half. Aidan Reff finds the back of the net. Watertown’s on top 2-0.
Soon after, Carter Bennem sets up Riley Connell who tickles twine with the goal, expanding the Cyclones’ lead to 3-0.
Evan Burnett then slices his way through the Comets’ defense for the goal. Watertown’s on top 4-0.
Aidan Reff closes out the scoring with the blast.
Watertown goes on to beat Carthage 5-0.
In women’s college volleyball, SUNY Canton hosted Jefferson Community College.
The Cannoneers get off to a strong start, breaking a 20-all tie to outlast SUNY Canton 25-22.
The second set would go to extra serves. After tying at 23- and 25-all, JCC outlasts Canton 27-25.
In the third set, Canton begins to turn it around 25-15, despite a diving try by Massena native Tatum Lafrance.
Bailey Nadeau sets up Lafrance for the point.
Canton wins the fourth set 25-13. It’s 2-2.
Michaela Decapua with the finish for the Roos. SUNY Canton wins the fifth set 15-9 and wins the match 3-2.
Thursday’s local scores
High school football
Watertown 58, Beaver River 52 (4OT)
Boys’ high school soccer
Watertown 5, Carthage 0
Women’s college volleyball
SUNY Canton 3, Jefferson 2
Women’s college lacrosse
SUNY New Paltz 20, SUNY Potsdam 6
SUNY Canton 11, Cazenovia 9
