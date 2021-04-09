Hospice of Jefferson County offers ‘Ultimate Golf Package’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Golf tournaments are a popular fundraiser, but when COVID cancels events, you have to think outside the box.
That’s what Hospice of Jefferson County is doing. We caught up with volunteers putting together their ‘Ultimate Golf Package’ in lieu of this year’s tournament.
With this, you still get to play golf. In the bag are a round of golf at the Thousand Islands Country Club on Wellesley Island, a Greg Norman golf shirt and hat, a gift certificate to Cavallario’s in Alexandria Bay and a sleeve of golf balls.
Each package is $125 and, because of an anonymous donor, 100 percent of the money goes to hospice.
“It gives them a sense of being able to play golf even though we can’t be together to play at the tournament. Hopefully next year we will. But at least they can get out there and practice with their friends,” said Kathy Arendt, director of marketing and community relations.
The packages are limited to 200. They are on sale through June 1.
