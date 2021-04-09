Margaret L. Finley (Coller), 89, of Fine

She spent most of her life settled into Fine, NY after marrying her life-long partner Orra Finley Jr. on May 21, 1953. Here they raised seven children on their farm. She was a homemaker. She didn’t have an off switch and often pulled double duty cooking and caring for the family, as well as working in the fields, gardening or splitting firewood. Her children recall endless memories around the farm and many laughs and meals shared around the table as a family. She taught her children lessons early on that stick with them all these years later.