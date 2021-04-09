61 new COVID infections reported in region

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties reported a combined 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 45 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 6,846 cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths.
There are 5 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 183 cases are active and 6,569 cases have been released from isolation.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 7 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,192 cases of the virus.
Five people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 82.
Officials said 5,944 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 9 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,045.
The death toll remains at 29.
Four people are hospitalized.
Officials said 1,965 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
