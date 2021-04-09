Samuel “Sam” E. Miller, 68, of Gouverneur

Surviving is his mother, Alice Miller-Berry of Rochester; three sons, Earl (Deborah), Billy (Elizabeth) and Samuel Miller Jr. and his companion, Jennifer Peffer all of Gouverneur; a brother, Steven (Mellissa) Miller of Gouverneur; two sisters, Sheryl (Herbert “Lester”) Simmons of Gouverneur and Sally Holland of Rochester; 17 grandchildren and one great grandchild that is on the way and several nieces and nephews.