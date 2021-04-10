Athlete of the Week: Lucy Frary

HERMON, N.Y. (WWNY) - This week, we honor a senior from Edwards Knox who was a 3-sport start for the Lady Cougars. Her talents earning her this week’s title.
Lucy Frary has closed out an impressive career on the court.
She tallied 1,044 total points for her varsity career, and averaged 20 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 6 steals per game her senior season.
She has been an All-Northern Athletic Conference All-Star, played in 2 final fours, and she’s a 3-sport star also excelling in soccer and softball
And in the classroom she’s a member of the National Honor Society.
Lucy is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for April 9, 2021.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.