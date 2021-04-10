COVID hospitalizations in New York hit four month low

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the number of New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped to 4,241- the lowest number since December 3rd.
Similarly, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 2.79%- the lowest overall rate seen in a month.
The north country region fares best when compared to the rest of the state, with 24 people hospitalized and a 1.92% positivity rate.
State officials say New York will continue to expand the vaccination effort, which includes opening new pop-up clinics.
57 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours.
