COVID hospitalizations in New York hit four month low
New York state coronavirus outbreak (Source: MGN)
By 7 News Staff | April 10, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 1:53 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the number of New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped to 4,241- the lowest number since December 3rd.

Similarly, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 2.79%- the lowest overall rate seen in a month.

The north country region fares best when compared to the rest of the state, with 24 people hospitalized and a 1.92% positivity rate.

State officials say New York will continue to expand the vaccination effort, which includes opening new pop-up clinics.

57 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours.

