Friday Sports: SUNY Potsdam lacrosse doubles Plattsburgh in win

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a busy Friday on the local sports scene, with action on the diamond, soccer field, pool and lacrosse field.
We begin with lacrosse as SUNY Potsdam hosted SUNY Plattsburgh.
The Cardinals score first when Michael Swift splits the pipes. Score: 1-0 Plattsburgh.
The Bears’ Alex Burley ties things up with the bouncing shot but Steve Kane’s blast handcuffs Bears’ keeper Ben Fuchs. Score: 2-1 Cardinals.
Peyton Walsh scores while getting dumped, tying the game at 2.
Fryley Fredericks connects to put Potsdam on top 3-2. Then Cam Talcott scores the first of his 5 goals on the day for Potsdam.
Alex Miller dents the mesh on the screen shot. And Canton native Josh Huiatt scores one of his 3 goals on the day as SUNY Potsdam outshoots SUNY Plattsburgh 13-6.
In girls’ high school soccer action from Watertown High School, the Lady Cyclones played host to the Carthage Lady Comets.
Watertown was looking to get on the board first, but Carthage goalie Kiannah Ward comes up with the stop.
Back the other way, it’s Lady Cyclones’ goalie Alana Mastin with the stop.
Tatum Overton would have a 2nd half hat trick and Mastin would record the shutout in goal with 7 saves as the Lady Cyclones blank Carthage by a final score of 4-0.
Friday Sports Scores
Girls HS Soccer
- Watertown 4, Carthage 0
Men’s College Lacrosse
- SUNY Potsdam 13, SUNY Plattsburgh 6
Women’s College Lacrosse
- William Smith 15, Clarkson 11
College Baseball
- Clarkson 18, St. Lawrence 2
- Clarkson 7, St. Lawrence 1
College Softball
- Clarkson 4, St. Lawrence 0
- St. Lawrence 7, Clarkson 6
Girls’ HS Swimming
- Watertown 115.5, South Jeff 73.5
HS Football
- Fowler 26, Sandy Creek 13
