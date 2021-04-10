4-H Club hosts sale for people looking for something “cheep”

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Cornell Cooperative Extension building was noisy with chirps, cheeps, and tweets Saturday, as 4-H Club members teamed up with local donors to host a chick and duckling sale.
The students say that during the pandemic, more people have wanted to become poultry keepers.
So, community members donated eggs to the club, and now that they’ve hatched, hundreds of little chicks and ducklings are flying off the shelves- or in this case, flying out of the incubators.
Volunteer club leader Michelle Stephens says 4-H hasn’t been able to do much over the past year, so they felt this was a fun way to get the group together.
“With some very small modifications, we have been able to welcome the community in and let them see and pick out some chicks so it’s been a lot of fun and a great sign of hope that there is some normal life coming back,” Stephens said.
All proceeds from the duck and chick sales will help fund educational trips and county fair awards.
