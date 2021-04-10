How one woman turned a family tradition into a business

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - What used to be a home on State Route 12E in Chaumont has become a yarn lover’s paradise.
It’s the newly opened Chaumont Yarn House, owned by Jacque Cox, who moved to the North Country two years ago, and wants to bring crafting supplies closer to home.
“When I got here, I found that the nearest place, like, was over an hour away and some of them were in Canada and obviously with COVID I can’t go across the border, so I just looked into opening my own shop,” Cox said.
Cox’s love for knitting and crocheting comes from her grandmother, Ota Belle Carter, known by her grandkids as “Mopsie.” It was the name Ota Belle would stitch into their clothes growing up.
Cox says it was her influence that helped shape this vision.
”I remember being little and going to the Five and Dime and helping her pick out some yarns,” Cox said. “I think she would just be amazed at what is available today.”
That variety can be seen all throughout the shop- yarns that can be made into all sorts of things, and tools that can help you put together your project.
Cox says when the business starts to pick up, she wants to bring people together to work on different projects, whether it be croqueting or knitting.
“Chaumont needs something like that,” Cox said. “We have restaurants but don’t really have any shops other than the hardware store so I am hoping this can be a fun, happy place for everybody.”
The Yarn House will be open Wednesday through Saturday.
