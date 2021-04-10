“Just Go Outside”: How one man built a community

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Patrick Bourcy is an avid hiker. Last summer, he decided it would be nice to share his hiking views with the world.
He created “Just Go Outside”.
“I got tired of seeing all the negativity on Facebook, and I’m a hiker, I’ve got all these pictures, and I was like, I’m just gonna do it and see what happens,” said Bourcy.
Bourcy says he never expected the page to get much attention, he had just made it for fun. But now, it has more than 1,600 members, and people posting from all over the nation.
The idea is for people to post their adventures and to give people ideas for different trails to hike and sights to see.
“And it motivates them to get outdoors,” says Patrick.
Bourcy says getting outside helped him through a troubling time of alcoholism and depression and he hopes his page can help someone else out of a tough time.
“I was pretty down and out for a really bad time. And it was my fiancée that got me motivated to go back to hiking. Little by little it took all that depression away. I became a 46-er, I conquered the Saranac Sixers,” said Bourcy.
As an added motivation to get people out and about, Bourcy has started leaving “Just Go Outside” stickers at some public spots for people to find.
“There’s a lot to do locally, you don’t have to travel and spend crazy money to go places, we live in a great area,” said Bourcy.
He says he hopes his page continues to grow and inspire others to explore the world around them.
You never know what you’ll find if you Just Go Outside.
