Saturday Sports: Rob catches up with new JCC women’s basketball coach

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - For Tim Lamay, the head coaching job at Jefferson Community College checked off all three boxes he was looking for in his first job leading a program at the college level- people, place and potential.
”So when I heard the opening, I had some discussions,” Lamay said. “I called a few of my coaching mentors in the industry and they said that they think it’s a spot I could be successful at and a spot that I would enjoy, so I went for it and obviously it turned out OK.”
Lamay has coached at the high school level at Potsdam and Franklin Academy, and at the college level at SUNY Canton. He says he’s happy to be able to get his first shot as a head coach at the college level so close to home.
“I’ve always been a North Country basketball guy, and I don’t mean North Country as in the college. I mean as in Upstate New York,” Lamay said. “There’s a lot more here for potential than I think the North Country gets credit for.”
The Malone native and former North Country Community College assistant has been on the road recruiting since taking the job, and says while some players will return from last year’s team, he is recruiting for a whole roster right now.
”I really believe in having a deep roster,” Lamay said. “We’ll have a lot of people on our bench, that’s just something I feel pretty passionately about, giving as many kids an opportunity to play at Jefferson as they are able to while continuing to keep the integrity of the history of success at Jefferson, as well.”
Lamay says while he will recruit locally, he will also look outside the area for players to suit up for the Lady Cannoneers.
As for his style of coaching, Lamay says you can expect the same type of up-tempo, lock down defense that Lady Cannoneer fans have been accustomed to, along with some analytics as well.
”I don’t know if I’ve ever coached in a system or a program that is not that way, so it just kind of runs in my blood,” Lamay said. “My dad is a varsity boys basketball coach now for 27 years and has always been, you know, hard nosed, in your face defense, run the floor, share the ball- that type of stuff and I’m the same way.”
