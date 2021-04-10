Three people rushed to hospital following two-vehicle crash

TOWN OF PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - One person was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital following a head-on crash on County Route 28.
State police say the driver of a black car was driving out of lane and hit a white SUV. The driver of the black car was trapped inside the vehicle. Emergency crews freed the driver and that person was airlifted to the hospital.
Officials say two people were inside the SUV. The driver and passenger was both transported to a hospital, as well.
The crash is under investigation.