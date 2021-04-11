Area girl scouts work to donate food for our furry friends

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Four girls in Watertown are working to feed some furry friends so their owners don’t have to go hungry.
Girl Scout Troop 61102 has begun their 3rd annual Wags and Whiskers Pet Food Drive.
The month long event was the idea of 11-year-old Nicia Kammeyer.
While volunteering at food give-away’s, she found out some people receiving food were actually giving that food to their pets - making it hard for the pet owners to feed themselves.
So far, the girls have collected and donated over 300 pounds of food to the Watertown Urban Mission.
They hope to donate 1,000 pounds of dog food and 1,000 pounds of cat food by the end of April.
“A lot of our girls like animals a lot, so it’s also helping the community and helping other people and the animals of course,” said Kammeyer.
“I think it’s great for the girls, because they are learning that it’s important to support your community through hard times. That just because you’re doing really good right now, doesn’t necessarily mean everybody else is, and when you’re down on hard times, you know, that you can count on your community,” said Amber Mahon, co-troop leader.
The Urban Mission distributes the pet food in individual portions to anyone who needs it.
