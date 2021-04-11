Bruce E. Hirschey, 73, of Castorland

Calling hours will be held from 12 – 2 p.m. and 5 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2020 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. The funeral service will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Apostolic Christian Church of America, Croghan, with ministers of the church officiating. The funeral will also be available on Zoom. Information will be provided at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com . The graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. in Castorland Union Cemetery, Church Street, Castorland. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018; Blood & Marrow Transplant Information Network, 1548 Old Skokie Rd., Suite 1, Highland Park, IL 60035 or www.bmtinfonet.org/products/donate-now ; or the American Red Cross of Western New York, 786 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209. These organizations were so helpful to Bruce and his family. He himself donated over 13 gallons of blood in his lifetime. Please consider a donation to these organizations, or any other cancer research organization of your choice.