Bump in the road for sports betting in NY

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There may still be a problem with people in Lewis County betting on their favorite sports team.
Governor Cuomo and the state legislature reached a deal this past week to legalize sports betting.
But it’s still not clear whether the deal cuts out the Oneida Indian nation. And without the Oneidas, people in Lewis County won’t be able to place online bets:
“This is the most convoluted, complex proposal that anyone has seen. And there’s more questions than there are answers relative to mobile sports betting. And this is typical of this governor,” said Senator Joe Griffo.
Officials with the Cuomo Administration insist the deal for mobile sports betting does protect the rights of Native American tribes like the Oneidas. The state stands to make hundreds of millions of dollars off legal, online sports betting.
