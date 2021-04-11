4 in custody following armed robbery at Watertown apartment

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Four people are in police custody after allegedly robbing two men at gun point in an apartment on Watertown’s Coffeen Street.
Police say it happened at Cityview Apartments around 8 AM.
Detectives determined that clothing and cellular phones were allegedly stolen from two men inside one of the apartments.
Ja’Sahn Cooper, 20, Jordon Jackson, 21, both of Fort Drum, and Adreah Capone, 19, and Christina Gair, 18, of Watertown have been charged with first degree robbery.
Ja’Sahn Cooper was also charged with a slew of felony weapons charges.
All four are being held at the Jefferson County Jail pending their arraignment.
“The fire arm has been recovered, so we just want to put people’s minds at ease and let them know that at this time we don’t see a need for public alarm,” said Det. Sgt. Joe Guaquinto of the Watertown Police Department.
Police say it appears the suspects and the alleged victims knew each other.
