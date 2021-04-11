DeWitt W. Nichols, 74, of Calcium

CALCIUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - DeWitt W. Nichols, 74, of Co. Rt. 32, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.
Born on November 16, 1946 in Adams Center, NY, he was a son of Ernest W. and Frances J. Smith Nichols and a 1965 graduate of Watertown High School. He also attended Jefferson Community College.
DeWitt and Tamara N. Klock have shared the past 23 years together, enjoying the company of each other during everyday chores to outdoor activities. A previous marriage to Eleanor Haynes, ended in divorce.
DeWitt served in the Army Reserves for 16 years. He was a mechanic performing automotive repairs in earlier years. He also worked as a tool & die maker for Chapin Watermatics, Watertown, NY. From 1976- 2013, he worked on Fort Drum, beginning in Equipment Concentration Site as a Heavy Equipment Operator, then Transportation/ DOL eventually becoming Foreman for Allied Trades SMA/DOL and finally at Environmental/PW as a Water Quality Control Technician.
DeWitt was a member of the Town of Watertown Fire Department for many years and served as Chief, Black River Valley ATV Club, Bear Pack Archery, Cross Trainers Club, Adirondack Adventure Club, North Country Spinning and Weaving Guild and the North Country Quilting Guild. He was also active with numerous car clubs, amateur radio, car racing, drag racing in Oswego and dirt track racing at Can-Am Speedway.
He was a mechanic, carpenter and fabricator, fixing and repairing most anything and always tinkering in the garage. DeWitt and Tamara enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, biking, hiking, canoeing, kayaking, camping, sewing and archery.
Survivors include his partner, Tamara Klock; son, Christopher and Tammy Nichols, DeWitt, NY, and their children, Carlee and Logan; daughter, Denise Wise, Gray, GA and her children, Daisy and Colton Daniels; son, Benjamin Alexander, Evans Mills, NY; daughter, Gretchen and Patrick Woodard, Adams, NY, and their children, William and Waylon Woodard; special friends / adopted children, Jason, Virginia, Justin and Jordan Wendt; sister, Barbara Vanhagen and companion, David Smith, Rochester, NY; brother, Kenneth Nichols and wife, Terry, Frostproof, FL; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at later date.
Donations may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 327 Franklin Street, Watertown, NY or to the Town of Watertown Fire Dept., Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
