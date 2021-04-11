DeWitt W. Nichols, 74, of Calcium

DeWitt served in the Army Reserves for 16 years. He was a mechanic performing automotive repairs in earlier years. He also worked as a tool & die maker for Chapin Watermatics, Watertown, NY. From 1976- 2013, he worked on Fort Drum, beginning in Equipment Concentration Site as a Heavy Equipment Operator, then Transportation/ DOL eventually becoming Foreman for Allied Trades SMA/DOL and finally at Environmental/PW as a Water Quality Control Technician.