Heuvelton Boil Water Advisory kicks in Monday

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A boil water advisory goes into effect Monday morning in Heuvelton.
Starting at 8 AM, all residents who wish to drink tap water must boil it first.
This is due to a water main replacement project happening in the village.
Village officials say there could also be a loss of water service this upcoming week.
For status updates, visit the village’s website at www.heuveltonny.com under the special notices tab.
People with questions can contact the village office at 315-344-2214.
