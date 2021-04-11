Penny S. Dickhaut, 48, of Redwood

Survivors include her mother, Brenda; a brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Jennifer Dickhaut, Flagstaff, AZ; a niece, Addison Szoke and her husband, Patrick, Surprise, AZ; three great-nieces, Rylee, Raegan and Kennedy J. Szoke; two aunts, Marion Dickhaut and Cathy Dickhaut, both of Alexandria Bay, NY; two uncles, Jack Dickhaut, Locke, NY and Richard Brotherton, Philadelphia, NY and FL; several cousins and friends.