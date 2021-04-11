Penny S. Dickhaut, 48, of Redwood

REDWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Penny S. Dickhaut, 48, of Number 6 Rd., passed away, Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at home.
Born on May 22, 1972 at Highland Hospital, Rochester, NY, she was a daughter of Allan A. and Brenda S. Burnham Dickhaut and a 1991 graduate of Indian River Central School.
Penny worked at Burger King, Fort Drum, NY, Florida and Arizona. She also provided child care for the McCormick Family.
Penny loved word find books, playing cards, swimming and keeping in contact with family and friends.
Survivors include her mother, Brenda; a brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Jennifer Dickhaut, Flagstaff, AZ; a niece, Addison Szoke and her husband, Patrick, Surprise, AZ; three great-nieces, Rylee, Raegan and Kennedy J. Szoke; two aunts, Marion Dickhaut and Cathy Dickhaut, both of Alexandria Bay, NY; two uncles, Jack Dickhaut, Locke, NY and Richard Brotherton, Philadelphia, NY and FL; several cousins and friends.
Her father, a brother, Troy Allan Dickhaut, two uncles, Roger Burnham and Doug Dickhaut, five aunts, Elaine Keza, Carolyn Wilton, Barbara Brotherton, Patricia Taylor and Lorraine Dickhaut all passed away previously.
Memorial Services will be 4 pm, Monday, April 19, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, Rev. Donald Briant, officiating.
Calling hours will be 2-4 pm prior to the service.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.