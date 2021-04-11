Robert J. Eveleigh, 90, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert J. Eveleigh, 90, of E. Broadway passed away on Wednesday April 7th, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Cape Vincent.
Robert was born on June 23rd, 1930 in Cape Vincent to the late Bernard and Nellie (Tracy) Eveleigh. After attending the local schools he enlisted in the United States Army where he served from 1949 to 1953. After his time in the military Robert worked as an officer for the NYS DEC.
Robert was a member of the Cape Vincent American Legion.
Robert is survived by his nephew Herbert (Tina Schack) Eveleigh, Cape Vincent along with many beloved friends.
Robert is predeceased by his parents, his brother Herb, and sister Josephine Eveleigh.
A graveside service will be held Sunday April 18th, 2021 at 10 am at Riverside Cemetery in Cape Vincent.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Cape Vincent Rescue Squad, the Cape Vincent Fire Department, or the Walker Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
