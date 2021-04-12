After waiting a year, lawyer is sworn in to Lewis County Bar Association

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - For a young lawyer who got her swear-in ceremony after a year, it was worth the wait.
Genevieve Fidler, born and raised in Beaver Falls, graduated into the Lewis County Bar Association last year.
However, it was canceled because of COVID-19.
On Monday, surrounded by friends and family, she was sworn in by Judge Dan King at the Lewis County Courthouse.
Fidler’s next step is to Young Law Office, where she’ll be serving the county she grew up in.
“I’m going to stay local for a while, for a long while, I think. I enjoy being home, I love home, so I’m happy to serve it here. I feel like this brought me a lot of closure from the pandemic and law school, so it was a really happy moment for me and my family,” she said.
Fidler says she’s thankful to her parents and grandparents for their support.
