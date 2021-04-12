Attorney General: Vaccination is free, charges for COVID-19 vaccine are unlawful

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued an alert urging people to report any COVID-19 vaccine charges to their bank accounts directly to her office.
COVID vaccines are free of charge to everyone over the age of 16.
James says any charges for a vaccine are unlawful.
“As we continue to make progress in recovering from this public health crisis, it is vital that every individual has access to this free, lifesaving vaccine and that there are no barriers to New Yorkers receiving their dose,” said Attorney General James.
The vaccine is free of charge for all New Yorkers, and I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible. My office is committed to protecting New Yorkers and enforcing the law, which is why I urge anyone who has been charged a fee for receiving the vaccine to report it immediately to my office.”
Anyone who was charged a fee for vaccination is encouraged to file a complaint online with the Office of the Attorney General or call 1-800-771-7755.
