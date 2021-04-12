Clarence “Roger” Shoen, 80, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Clarence “Roger” Shoen, age 80, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 7:00PM at Frary Funeral Home with Deacon Dave Demers officiating. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held from 3:00PM to 7:00PM on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Shoen passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Roger is survived by his children, Keith Shoen and his wife, Jacquie, of Albany, NY; Cherie George and her companion, Mike MacDougal, of Ogdensburg, NY, Cindy O’Grady and her husband, John, of Ogdensburg, NY, Candace Savage and her husband, Jody, of Hammond, NY, Penny Shoen and her partner, Cheryl Lawrence, of Fresno, CA, Donald Shoen and his wife, Karly, of Canton, NY; daughter-in-law, Kandy Shoen of Ogdensburg; eight grandchildren, Daniel Shoen of Albany, NY, Ashley O’Grady of Heuvelton, NY, Tyler O’Grady, Bobbi George, Adam George and Jason Carr, all of Ogdensburg, NY, Joshua Carr of Rouse’s Point, NY and Michael Shoen of Ogdensburg, NY; three great grandchildren, Greyson Mattheson, Adam George, Jr. and Ashlyn George; a brother, Donald Shoen of South Colton, NY; a brother-in-law, Theodore Denny of Ogdensburg, NY; two sister-in-laws, Ann Shoen of Massena, NY and Barbara Jean LaRose of Sarasota, FL and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Roger is predeceased by a son, Brian Shoen; six sisters, Anne Mayville, Liz Dumas, Joyce Schofell, Alice Davis, Linda McGee and Cora Shoen in infancy; five brothers, Fred Shoen, William Shoen, Roy Shoen, Floyd Shoen and Kenneth Shoen and son-in-law, Robert George.
Roger was born on December 5, 1940, in Chase Mills, NY, the son of Frederick and Jessie (Liscum) Shoen. He attended Potsdam Central School. Roger enlisted in the United States Army in 1958 and was honorably discharged in 1961. Roger married Judith A. Denny on January 15th, 1962, at Notre Dame Church with Rev. L. Leduc officiating. She predeceased him on October 3, 2019. Roger first worked for his brother-in-law, Aldon Schofell, delivering milk and later worked as a custodian for Lisbon Central School District where he retired as a custodian after twenty-one years of service. He also ran “Roger’s Rubbish” business. Mr. Shoen also worked part time for Rothel’s and Flack Bus Tours. After his retirement he went to work for Kinney’s Drugs delivering medicine throughout the North Country area.
Roger enjoyed watching NASCAR, reading and Donald Trump. Our family would like to thank all the staff at the Agarwal Renal Center and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center for their wonderful care, support and love for Roger during dialysis and hospital stays.
We would also like to thank the staff at Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley for their care and support.
Donations may be made in Roger’s memory to the Claxton Hepburn Medical Foundation C/o Agarwal Renal Center, 214 King Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.