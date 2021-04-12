Clarence “Roger” Shoen, 80, of Ogdensburg

Roger was born on December 5, 1940, in Chase Mills, NY, the son of Frederick and Jessie (Liscum) Shoen. He attended Potsdam Central School. Roger enlisted in the United States Army in 1958 and was honorably discharged in 1961. Roger married Judith A. Denny on January 15th, 1962, at Notre Dame Church with Rev. L. Leduc officiating. She predeceased him on October 3, 2019. Roger first worked for his brother-in-law, Aldon Schofell, delivering milk and later worked as a custodian for Lisbon Central School District where he retired as a custodian after twenty-one years of service. He also ran “Roger’s Rubbish” business. Mr. Shoen also worked part time for Rothel’s and Flack Bus Tours. After his retirement he went to work for Kinney’s Drugs delivering medicine throughout the North Country area.