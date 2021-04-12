7 COVID-19 cases at Summit Village, visitation paused

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Seven residents at Samaritan’s Summit Village have tested positive for COVID-19.
Five residents on the 1st floor and 2 residents on the 4th floor have contracted the virus.
Out of the seven new cases reported in the past two days, five previously had COVID-19.
Family visitation will be put on pause for two weeks as all residents are tested.
With the new state guidance, outdoor visits for Skilled Nursing 3rd floor residents only can be offered. Residents on the 1st, 2nd and 4th floor can have virtual or video visits.
You can contact Sandra Baril to arrange a visit at 315-782-7010.
Any questions can go to Sarah Trovato, Administrator at 315-782-7504.
