Dean Meindl, 53, of Norwood

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) -Graveside services for 53 year old Dean Meindl, a resident of 15 Maple Street, Norwood, will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Keeseville, NY. A Calling hour for Dean will be held on Tuesday from 9 – 10 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.
Dean passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at his home in Norwood.
Dean was born in Manhattan to the late Frederick and Gloria Weldon Meindl and was beloved by his many family and friends throughout the SUNMOUNT and NYSARC community.
He was a social butterfly, loving to interact with people and loved being the center of attention.
