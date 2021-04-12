Fort Drum has top COVID vaccination rate among Army installations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fort Drum says it’s one of the best in the U.S. Army when it comes to vaccinations.
Leaders say 60 percent of Fort Drum’s population has opted to get the jab.
10th Mountain Division Command Sergeant Major Mario Terenas reports that percentage is higher than any other military instillation in the country.
“What we tell the soldiers a lot, and it’s not a bumper sticker, it’s the truth, two things have saved more lives in the world than anything else: clean water and vaccines and this is the only way we are going to win this fight,” he said.
Command Sergeant Major Terenas spoke as part of an Advocate Drum speaker series on Monday.
