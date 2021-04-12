CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gary V. Hoover of Cape Vincent, NY passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on April 10, 2021.
“Hoov” was born in Theresa, NY to Donald and Avis Muiter Hoover. He was a lifelong resident of the Thousand Islands Region.
Gary married the love of his life, Lynne James on August 15, 1998 on Wau Winett Island in Alexandria Bay.
Gary was an expert carpenter and custom home builder for over 50 years. His craftsmanship can be seen along the St. Lawrence River and throughout the Thousand Islands Region. He enjoyed summers on The River, boating, golfing with his son, drinking a stiff rum and coke, spending time with family and friends, and watching his children grow. Gary said, “the greatest thing I ever built…is my family”.
Gary was a very loving and devoted husband and father.
Gary was predeceased by his father and mother, Donald and Avis Hoover. He is survived by his wife, Lynne Hoover of Cape Vincent; children, Vincent (Samantha) Hoover of Arizona, Anna, and Alana Hoover of Cape Vincent; grandchild, Everett Hoover of Arizona, and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his siblings; three brothers, Thomas (Faith) Hoover, Theresa, NY, James (Sue) Hoover, Theresa, NY, and Alan (Carole) Hoover, Plessis, NY; two twin sisters, Jane Leahy of Clayton, NY and Joan Kilcer of Philadelphia, NY.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 14th from 4-7 pm at Costello Funeral Home, 113 Church Street, Alexandria Bay, NY. A graveside service, will be at 11am on Thursday, April 15th at Oakwood Cemetery in Theresa with Deacon Joel Walentuk officiating. All are welcome to attend Gary’s celebration of life luncheon on Thursday beginning at 12:30 pm at Obrien’s Restaurant & Bar, 226 Webb Street, Clayton, NY.
Condolences may be written at costellofuneralservice.com
The family would like to thank Dr. Khalid Sindhu and especially Gary’s sister, Jane, for all their medical care. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13607, or jeffersonhospice.org.
Ya know what I mean…..
