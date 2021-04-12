Gary V. Hoover, of Cape Vincent

Gary was predeceased by his father and mother, Donald and Avis Hoover. He is survived by his wife, Lynne Hoover of Cape Vincent; children, Vincent (Samantha) Hoover of Arizona, Anna, and Alana Hoover of Cape Vincent; grandchild, Everett Hoover of Arizona, and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his siblings; three brothers, Thomas (Faith) Hoover, Theresa, NY, James (Sue) Hoover, Theresa, NY, and Alan (Carole) Hoover, Plessis, NY; two twin sisters, Jane Leahy of Clayton, NY and Joan Kilcer of Philadelphia, NY.