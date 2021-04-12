Heuvelton lifts boil water advisory for much of village

Heuvelton lifts boil water advisory for much of village
Boil Water Advisory (Source: MGN, Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff | April 12, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 3:42 PM

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The boil water advisory has been lifted for the village of Heuvelton, with the exception of the following streets:

  • State St. from Lisbon St. to Jackson’s Deli
  • Washington St. from State St. to the village limits by the Horseshoe Rd.
  • Annette St. from Washington St. to Justina St.
  • Justin St. from Annette St. to State St.

The village will deliver a written notice to affected customers.

Customers without water service should see their service restored by 7 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.