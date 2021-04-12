Heuvelton lifts boil water advisory for much of village

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The boil water advisory has been lifted for the village of Heuvelton, with the exception of the following streets:
- State St. from Lisbon St. to Jackson’s Deli
- Washington St. from State St. to the village limits by the Horseshoe Rd.
- Annette St. from Washington St. to Justina St.
- Justin St. from Annette St. to State St.
The village will deliver a written notice to affected customers.
Customers without water service should see their service restored by 7 p.m. Monday.
