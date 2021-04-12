James E. Crump, 87, of Winthrop

He was born on May 8, 1933 in Stockholm, son of the late Lester and Dorothy (Rockwood) Crump. He went to East Part Country School and graduated from Brasher Stockholm High School. Jim started his employment with ALCOA on July 19, 1951. He married Elizabeth J. LaMora on September 20, 1952 at St. John the Baptist Church in Madrid. Elizabeth passed on February 22, 1981. James entered the US Army on March 17, 1953, serving in Korea. He returned to ALCOA, worked throughout the plant, ended his career as a truck driver and retired after 41 ½ years on January 1, 1993. He married Betty Castle on June 2, 1986 at the American Legion in Winthrop. Betty passed away on July 31, 2001.