Local clinics not affected by Johnson & Johnson’s bad batch of COVID vaccines

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Johnson & Johnson’s bad batch of vaccines means New York state will see around 85 percent fewer shots from J&J this week. However, local clinics will continue.
It won’t effect appointments with the North Country Family Health Center, which uses the J&J single-shot jab.
It will administer around 200 shots at Mannsville Elementary School Tuesday afternoon and another 100 on Thursday at its main office in Watertown.
A spokesperson says they secured the single shots because they ordered them through a federal grant instead of through the state. So, their programs will move forward.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.