Lynn A. Smith, 80, of Massena Center

MASSENA CENTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lynn A. Smith, 80, a longtime resident of County Route 42, unexpectedly passed away Saturday morning, April 10, 2021 at his home.
Lynn was born on January 26, 1941 in Pennsylvania, the son of the late Gerald F. and Linna (Hahn) Smith. He proudly served in the United States Air Force, where he trained military dogs.
Lynn was a supervisor for New York Central Railroad, Conrail, and CSX for many years until his retirement. Lynn was an avid motorcycle rider and member of the American Legion Riders and Patriot Guard Riders and was active in escorting Honor Flights and Funerals as well as benefit fundraising. He loved golfing, masking custom golf clubs, coin collecting and auctions. Lynn was a fan of NASCAR, watching deer on Barnhart Island, socializing at Fabulous Finds and playing poker.
Lynn is survived by his daughter, Lori Whitt of North Carolina; his brother, Gerald F. Smith of Taberg, New York; his sister, Linna L. Shoff of California; his nephews, Gerald C. (Johnna) Smith of Vernon, New York, Dana Smith of Florida, Shawn Cromwell of California, John Grabowski of Mattydale, New York, and Scott (Jessica) Smith of Rochester, New York; his nieces, Stephanie Smith of Utica, New York, Linna Jo Dombrowski of California; and several great nieces and nephews.
Lynn and his family are very blessed by his treasured friends, Kevin and Bonnie Moriarty and Calvin and Joyce LaShomb, and his unconditional companion, Cuddles.
In addition to his parents, Lynn was predeceased by his wife, Patsy on July 3, 2011; his son, Ryan Smith; his nephew, Jeffery F. Smith of Vernon, New York; his brothers, Paul W. Smith of Florida and Lawrence E. Smith of California.
There will be no calling hours or funeral services. He will be interred privately in Massena Center Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
