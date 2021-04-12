Lynn A. Smith, 80, of Massena Center

Lynn was a supervisor for New York Central Railroad, Conrail, and CSX for many years until his retirement. Lynn was an avid motorcycle rider and member of the American Legion Riders and Patriot Guard Riders and was active in escorting Honor Flights and Funerals as well as benefit fundraising. He loved golfing, masking custom golf clubs, coin collecting and auctions. Lynn was a fan of NASCAR, watching deer on Barnhart Island, socializing at Fabulous Finds and playing poker.