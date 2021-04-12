Marijuana may be legal in NY, but some places are still off limits

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marijuana might be legal in New York state, but that doesn’t mean you can light or take it everywhere. There are a number of restrictions.
New York state legalized marijuana last month. In Canada, recreational pot is already legal. But don’t think you can cross the U.S. - Canadian border with it. Remember, at the border, federal law rules.
“If you attempt to cross the border with marijuana, whether it’s legal in Canada or whether it’s legal in New York state, at the border, at the point of entry between Canada and the United States, it’s illegal and so you will be subject to a fine and possible arrest,” said Jeffrey Toth, U.S. Customs & Border Protection.
U.S. federal law states that marijuana is illegal, and Canadian law states that it’s illegal to transport any type of cannabis products from Canada to another country.
Another no go for marijuana: local college and university campuses, which still have to follow some federal rules.
“Universities have to follow the Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act, which does require us to have a policy that prohibits the possession of marijuana, and in order to continue to receive federal funds we have to continue to manage to that law and prohibit its use on our campus in all forms of distribution as well as possession,” said Kelly Chezum, Clarkson University vice president of external relations.
St. Lawrence University is in the same boat along with SUNY Canton and SUNY Potsdam, but all of the north country schools say they will look to revise their policies if the federal government provides the guidance.
As you’d expect, there’s no weed on Fort Drum because it’s a federal property.
“Federal law still holds that the possession, distribution and cultivation of marijuana is illegal for federal employees and soldiers (on duty/off duty and on/off the installation). Possession of marijuana on Fort Drum is a violation of Federal law and everyone entering the installation must comply with federal law at all times,” said post spokesperson Julie Halpin.
