A mostly rainy day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be a rainy and somewhat gloomy day for much of the north country.
There’s a 70 percent chance of rain in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
There’s less of a chance – about 40 percent – in most of St. Lawrence County. Some places in northeastern parts of the county could be dry for a large portion of the day.
Highs will be in the mid-50s.
Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.
It will be partly sunny Tuesday and mostly sunny on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 60s both days.
We could see showers on Thursday and Friday. There’s a 70 percent chance on Thursday and a 40 percent chance on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-50s both days.
It will be in the mid-50s through the weekend, too. It will be mostly sunny on Saturday and there’s a 30 percent chance of rain on Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.