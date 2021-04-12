Norman Williams, 76, of Ogdensburg

Norman was born on July 4, 1944, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Francis and Elizabeth Gore Williams. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1962. Norman first married Donna Knight. She predeceased him. He later married Deborah Oshier on August 6, 1975, in Heuvelton, NY. She predeceased him on June 16, 2015. He belonged to the plumbers and steamfitter’s union for over 40 years. Norman was employed as a pipefitter for Northern Mechanicals, Inc., in Norfolk, NY, for over twenty years.