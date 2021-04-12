Norman Williams, 76, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Norman Williams, age 76, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. There will be calling hours from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Williams passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his home under the care of his three loving sons.
Norman is survived by four sons, Jody Williams and his wife, Molly, of Ogdensburg, David Williams of Ogdensburg, Greg Williams and his wife, Rose, of Prescott, ON and Scott Oshier of Watertown, NY; a sister, Lucretia Smith of Ogdensburg, NY; eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and cousins.
He is predeceased by a son, Billy Joe Williams in infancy and a brother, Theodore Williams.
Norman was born on July 4, 1944, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Francis and Elizabeth Gore Williams. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1962. Norman first married Donna Knight. She predeceased him. He later married Deborah Oshier on August 6, 1975, in Heuvelton, NY. She predeceased him on June 16, 2015. He belonged to the plumbers and steamfitter’s union for over 40 years. Norman was employed as a pipefitter for Northern Mechanicals, Inc., in Norfolk, NY, for over twenty years.
Norman enjoyed golfing and was an avid softball player with a very competitive edge. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Norman was a longtime member of the Elks and Moose Lodge and the Rummy Dumb Club.
Donations may be made in Norman’s memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
