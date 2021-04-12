Port of Ogdensburg to expand thanks to new funding

PORT OF OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A port project is now funded and it’ll expand the Port of Ogdensburg.
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D. - NY) says the money for the nearly $7 million project is now locked in place.
Phase one will include deepening the harbor to ease congestion. Right now, shallow water makes the port’s main dock inaccessible to larger ships.
Phase two will add 500 feet to the port’s west side dock to create a second vessel berth.
The improvements will allow the port to handle two or more ships at a time. Right now, it can only do one.
