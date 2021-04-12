SLC Arts Announces 2021 Grant Recipients

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
SLC Arts is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 Decentralization Regrants. SLC Arts offers three grant opportunities for artists, arts organizations, municipalities, and 501(c)3 non-profit organizations throughout St. Lawrence, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties. Each year, through the New York State Council on the Arts Decentralization Regrant Program, SLC Arts distributes over $60,000 in state funds throughout the North Country, for the purpose of arts programming. Projects of all artistic disciplines funded through this program include, but are not limited to: concerts, theatrical performances, art classes, public art exhibitions, and even the creation of new, community-based work.
2021 INDIVIDUAL ARTIST GRANT
1) Amy Swartele
Potsdam | St. Lawrence County
Project Title: Sandstoner Cylinder Murals. With design influenced by community feedback, the artist will create repeated, circular, elliptical mural paintings on 6 - 9 concrete cylinders in Sandstoner Park.
2) Sara Lynch
Potsdam | St. Lawrence County
Project Title: More Art Around Town. The artist will solicit input from the public, with the goal of creating public art installations in and around the Potsdam area. The artist will use collected feedback to design and create up to 10 murals in unexpected, public spaces.
2021 ARTS EDUCATION GRANT
1) Lyme Community Foundation
Chaumont | Jefferson County
Project Title: Fun with Art From Around the World. A series of ten, weekly experiential and progressive art classes for children ages 8 - 11, in which children will explore art from different parts of the world in various mediums, with a historical perspective.
2) Hearts for Youth
Alexandria Bay | Jefferson County
Project Title: 2021 HFY Arts. An offering of six children’s arts-focused classes, each comprised of five lessons. Featured classes include painting, fine arts, drawing, barn quilts, crafting with plants and sewing.
2021 COMMUNITY ARTS GRANT
1) Brantingham Arts Council (FS: Brantingham-Greig Reading & Technology Center)
Brantingham | Lewis County
Project Title: 2021 Sizzling Summer Concert Series. A series of eight, family-friendly summer concerts, featuring various genres of music.
2) Young People’s Theater of Clayton
Clayton | Jefferson County
Project Title: Lion King Junior. A one-week, youth theater camp, for children 5 -18, in which students learn fundamentals of acting, singing, dancing, and technical aspects of theater, which culminates with a production of The Lion King Junior.
3) Town of Madrid
Madrid | St. Lawrence County
Project Title: Madrid Dam Music Series - Summer 2021 Season. Performance by one band - of a ten band series lineup - as well as support for virtual programming.
4) Norwood Public Library
Norwood | St. Lawrence County
Project Title: Arts & Tails in the World. A series of six, hands-on, artist-led children’s art classes that each focus on a different culture and animal, and feature a 2D or 3D art project from that culture as a culminating experience.
5) Thousand Islands Arts Center
Clayton | Jefferson County
Project Title: Youth Arts Programming. Sixteen weeks of multi-discipline, after-school arts classes, several summer art camps, and daily clay and craft classes.
6) Town of Lewis Library
West Leyden | Lewis County
Project Title: The Library Presents The Rev Theater Company. An outdoor performance by The Rev Theater Company.
7) Clayton Opera House
Clayton | Jefferson County
Project Title: Dumatix. Two live performances by novel tapdance and percussion group, Drumatix.
8) Morristown Gateway Museum
Morristown | St. Lawrence County
Project Title: 2021 Concerts. Two outdoor concerts, featuring musicians with strong artistic credentials.
9) Colton Historical Society
Colton | St. Lawrence County
Project Title: Sunday Rock Revue. Live, musical theater, combined with local history and education. Featuring songs from the previous nine seasons.
10) Hay Memorial Library
Sackets Harbor | Jefferson County
Project Title: Community Arts & Literacy Programs. A regional poetry program with a maritime theme, and a village-wide quilt exhibition and show.
11) Chippewa Bay Community Club
Chippewa Bay | St. Lawrence County
Project Title: CBCC Friday Evening Backyard Summer Concert Series. A series of four, outdoor concerts, highlighting local artists deserving of a hometown showcase.
12) Massena Public Library
Massena | St. Lawrence County
Project Title: #AsyncArts: Leading & Documenting Community Arts in the Time of COVID. A collection of multi-faceted art projects, providing opportunities to enjoy local art in safe, physically distanced ways.
13) Community Performance Series
Potsdam | St. Lawrence County
Project Title: Return to Summer Theatre. A revival of summer theatre, featuring a production of “Into the Woods.” A series of live performances will be staged in July 2021 at SUNY Potsdam’s Performing Arts Center.
14) Heuvelton Historical Association
Heuvelton | St. Lawrence County
Project Title: Pickens Hall Invitational - Where the Music Comes Home. A series of performances by well established North Country or North Country related groups.
15) Sackets Harbor Historical Society
Sackets Harbor | Jefferson County
Project Title: Happy to be Together Again. A series of four Sunday concerts, bringing high quality music to the community.
16) Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce
Massena | St. Lawrence County
Project Title: 2021 Concerts in the Park. A series of seven, family friendly, Thursday evening, outdoor concerts.
17) “Murray Triumphs!” Film Project
Gouverneur | St. Lawrence County
Project Title: “Murray Triumphs!” Film Production. A production of a comedic short film titled “Murray Triumphs!” Local filmmakers will collaborate on this project and use professional production equipment to create the film that will be screened publicly at the Gouverneur Community Center.
18) The Yellow Barn Concert Series (FS: Chippewa Bay Community Club)
Hammond | St. Lawrence County
Project Title: The Yellow Barn Concert Series. A series of seven musical performances that celebrate the power of music to elevate the human spirit, open our horizons and unite us in community.
19) Sara E Lynch
Potsdam | St. Lawrence County
Project Title: Clay with Me. A series of hands-on, multidisciplinary art lessons, in which children will take an idea from concept to three-dimensional sculpture and color, while learning science through the innate properties of clay.
20) The Arts Program of NNY
Madrid | St. Lawrence County
Project Title: Local Community Theater - A Christmas Carol, The Musical. A local, community theater production of A Christmas Carol.
For more information visit slcartscouncil.org/grants. The St. Lawrence County Arts Council distributes grants for projects in St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis Counties with funding from the State and Local Partner Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew M Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.
