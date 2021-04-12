SLC Arts Announces 2021 Grant Recipients

SLC Arts is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 Decentralization Regrants. SLC Arts offers three grant opportunities for artists, arts organizations, municipalities, and 501(c)3 non-profit organizations throughout St. Lawrence, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties. Each year, through the New York State Council on the Arts Decentralization Regrant Program, SLC Arts distributes over $60,000 in state funds throughout the North Country, for the purpose of arts programming. Projects of all artistic disciplines funded through this program include, but are not limited to: concerts, theatrical performances, art classes, public art exhibitions, and even the creation of new, community-based work.