State eases distancing requirements for schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - New York state is easing reopening restrictions on schools to allow most students to sit closer together, as long as they continue to wear masks.
The change released Friday is expected to allow schools to bring more students back in to buildings and reduce their reliance on distance learning.
President Joe Biden has made it a priority to fully reopen K-8 schools by the end of April, but superintendents in New York have been frustrated by the state’s delay in acting on revised federal guidelines that say students wearing masks can safely sit just 3 feet apart in the classroom instead of 6 feet.
