Sunday Sports: SLU Men’s Lacrosse off to a hot start

”You know, we’ve got a lot of guys that really have bought into that ‘team first’ mentality, and I think that shown on the offensive end with the way our guys share the ball. And we’ve had some pretty balanced scoring on that end and defensively as well, where we have guys that are willing to play, help defense, and to communicate and again understand that for us to be successful it’s gonna take every single guy out there working together, and I do feel like the guys have certainly bought into that so far,” said Mahoney.