Sunday Sports: SLU Men’s Lacrosse off to a hot start

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence Men’s Lacrosse Team has reached the midway point of their season. For Coach Mike Mahoney’s team, it’s been a year filled with a great deal of hope and promise in one of the toughest league’s in the country.
The St. Lawrence Men’s Lacrosse Team is off to a hot start to their 2021 abbreviated season.
Despite a 10-6 loss to Union Saturday, Coach Mike Mahoney’s team is firing on all cylinders early in the season.
Through 5 games this season, the St. Lawrence Men’s Lacrosse Team has scored 72 goals while allowing just 39, scoring an average of 14 goals a contest while allowing just 9.
Mahoney says that’s a testament to the players and the hard work they’ve put in leading up to this season.
”You know, we’ve got a lot of guys that really have bought into that ‘team first’ mentality, and I think that shown on the offensive end with the way our guys share the ball. And we’ve had some pretty balanced scoring on that end and defensively as well, where we have guys that are willing to play, help defense, and to communicate and again understand that for us to be successful it’s gonna take every single guy out there working together, and I do feel like the guys have certainly bought into that so far,” said Mahoney.
The Saints play has caught the eye of national pollsters as well, with St. Lawrence ranked 7th in the nation this week.
Mahoney says the accolades are nice, but the team tries putting all that on the back burner and keep their focus on what lies ahead.
”It’s not something that we talk a lot about knowing that the next one’s right around the corner and the smaller number attached to us the bigger the target on our chest here right now. We just try to stay in the moment and try to get better day by day. We still got a lot of things that we’re still learning about our team, and we feel that there’ll be some continued development and there needs to be between early April and early May,” said Mahoney.
With both Union and St. John Fisher joining the Saints in the top 20 rankings, Mahoney feels that the level of competition in the Liberty League is some of the best, if not the best, in the country this year.
”There’s some great teams in our conference. I honestly- You know, I feel especially this year, it’s likely the top Division 3 Conference in the country, so we’ve got our hands full, but we feel like if we go out there and compete to the best of our ability, we can battle with all the teams and that’s what makes it fun,” said Mahoney.
In baseball, J.C.C. hosted SUNY Adirondack in a doubleheader at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Adirondack took the first game 7-2.
In Game 2, it was top of the 1st when William Simkin uncorks a wild pitch and Evan Bowers comes home to score: 1-0 Adirondack.
Still in the 1st, Terel Tillman lofts a sacrifice fly to right center and Dominic Caminitti tags and scores from 3rd. Score: 2-0 Adirondack.
Simkin strikes out Braeden Tremblay to end the 1st. SUNY Adirondack wins 13-2.
Sunday Sports Scores
College Baseball
- SUNY Adirondack 7, J.C.C. 2
- SUNY Adirondack 13, J.C.C. 2
College Softball
- SUNY Delhi 7, SUNY Canton 3
- SUNY Delhi 12, SUNY Canton 4
